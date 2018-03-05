Trump jokes about impeachment, mocks media  

Washington : US President Donald Trump joked about his own impeachment and mocked several media organisations at a high-profile gathering of journalists and politicians.

Arriving late at the Gridiron Club’s white-tie dinner, at which dozens of journalists and politicians gather to trade barbs, Trump said he was late because his son-in-law Jarred Kushner could not get through the security.

The security clearance of Kushner was recently downgraded.

“Ivanka, you’ve got to do something!” Trump said. Both Ivanka and Kushner were seated at the head table along with the First Lady. The president talked about planning his remarks and said he discussed them with the “funniest” people in the White House, including Vice President Mike Pence. Trump called Pence a good “straight man.”

“He is straight!” said Trump. Trump went on to joke that Pence begins every day asking, “Is he impeached yet?” “You can’t be impeached when there’s no crime. Put that down!” Trump said. Noting that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in attendance, he said he offered to bring Sessions to the dinner. “I offered him a ride over and he recused himself,” said Trump. Towards the end of his speech, Trump talked about Deferred Action Against Childhood Arrival.

“I love the Dreamers. We are going to help the Dreamers,” he said. Trump said “we’re all working together” on DACA. “I hope that something’s going to happen,” he said. He then went on to mock several media organisations including “the failing New York Times” and CNN.