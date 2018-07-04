Trump interviews Indian-American Amul Thapar for SC justice nominee

Washington : Prominent Indian-American judge Amul Thapar has emerged as a “serious” candidate to replace retiring US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy after President Donald Trump interviewed him and three others, a media report said today. Justice Kennedy, 81, announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court last week. He met Trump at the White House soon after he told his colleagues in the Supreme Court that July 31 would be his last day at the apex court. Thapar, 49, is among the 25 shortlisted judges Trump could nominate to replace Kennedy, The Washington Post reported.

Indian American Suneel Gupta running for US Congress

Suneel Gupta, a 38-year-old Indian-American lawyer and entrepreneur, is seeking to enter the House of Representatives from Michigan. Running on a platform of expanding health-care access and lowering costs, he is among five candidates contesting in the Democratic primary from the 11th Congressional District of Michigan.

The winner of the August 7 Democratic primary would contest for this open seat after incumbent David Trott of the Republican party announced that he was not seeking a re-election. Suneel, the younger brother of Emmy award winning journalist and doctor Sanjay Gupta, said, if elected, his priority would be to make quality and affordable health-care available to all.