Trump hails US troops in Thanksgiving message

Washington : President Donald Trump highlighted how the US military was “really winning” since he took office as he spoke to five branches of the military serving overseas via satellite on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, the media reported.

After sending out two tweets on Thursday praising his own administration, Trump addressed the troops stationed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Bahrain and on the USS Monterey from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida where he is spending Thanksgiving with his family. In the teleconference, Trump told members of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Afghanistan: “Everybody is talking about the progress you’ve made in Afghanistan since I opened it up, and you’ve turned it around in the last three-to-five months like nobody has seen,” CNN reported, reports IANS.

Trump also spoke directly to a Marine Corps unit serving in Iraq, thanking them for their efforts against the Islamic State (IS) terror organisation. “What you are doing with IS is again being talked about — with armed forces, we’re really winning. We know how to win, but we have to let you win. You weren’t winning before. They were letting you play even. We want to let you win,” Trump said, referencing to his predecessor Barack Obama’s administration.