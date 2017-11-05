Trump embarks on 11-day Asia tour

Washington: US President Donald Trump has embarked on an 11-day trip to Asia during which he will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, the media reported on Saturday. It will be the longest tour of Asia by a US president in 25 years, reports the BBC.

The trip comes at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea over its nuclear programme and missile tests.

Trump is expected to show a united front with South Korea and Japan while pressing China to take a stronger line with Pyongyang. On Friday, Trump flew first to the US state of Hawaii where he took part in a briefing at the US Pacific Command.

He will also visit the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor – the scene of the 1941 Japanese attack that drew the US into World War Two.