Trump declares April as ‘sexual awareness’ month

Washington : US President Donald Trump — who has himself been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct — on Saturday designated April 2018 “National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month” amid a national debate over the issue.

“Sexual assault crimes remain tragically common in our society, and offenders too often evade accountability,” said a proclamation from Trump released by the White House. “These heinous crimes are committed indiscriminately: in intimate relationships, in public spaces, and in the workplace.”

“Too often, however, the victims of assault remain silent. They may fear retribution from their offender, lack faith in the justice system, or have difficulty confronting the pain associated with the traumatic experience,” it continued.

“My administration is committed to raising awareness about sexual assault and to empowering victims to identify perpetrators so that they can be held accountable.”