Trump congratulates new Mexico leader

Washington : US President Donald Trump has congratulated Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his landslide victory in Mexico’s presidential vote, saying he looks “very much forward to working” with the anti-establishment leftist.

“There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!” tweeted the US Republican leader, whose anti-trade, anti-immigration policies have plunged bilateral ties between the neighbours to a historic low. Trump — who during his presidential campaign charged that some Mexican immigrants were “criminals” and “rapists” — early in his presidency ordered the building of a wall along 3,200-kilometer US-Mexico border.

More recently, Mexico slammed Trump for calling migrants “animals.”

The outgoing Mexican president, Enrique Pena Nieto, has twice canceled plans to visit Washington over Trump’s ongoing insistence that Mexico pay for the wall.