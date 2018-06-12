Trump celebrates 72nd birthday in Singapore

Singapore:Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday surprised Donald Trump with a big birthday cake, ahead of the US President’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un here on Tuesday.

Trump celebrated his 72nd birthday during his lunch with Loong at the presidential palace Istana after their bilateral meeting during which the two leaders discussed everything from the summit preparations to the US’ tariff threats.

A picture of Trump smiling at the cake, decorated with fresh fruit, was shared on Twitter by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan with the message saying “Celebrating birthday, a bit early”.Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly during the meeting.

The meeting was Trump’s only scheduled public event today. Earlier, Trump tweeted it was “great to be in Singapore, excitement is in the air”.Trump’s landmark meeting with Kim tomorrow will mark the first time a sitting US president meets with a North Korean leader.

The summit will also mark a turnaround of relations between Trump and Kim after a long-running exchange of furious threats and insults.

The two leaders have had an extraordinary up-and-down relationship over the past 18 months.

Indian dishes served to 3000 journalists across the world

Singapore: Popular Indian dishes like Pulao and Chicken Korma are among 45 other varieties being served to nearly 3,000 journalists from across the world who are here to cover the the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump and Kim will sit down for talks at 9 am (6:30 am IST) on Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa. The first-ever summit between the two leaders will kick-start a process that could see North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons. On offer will be Indian, Singaporean, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, French, American, Italian, English, Australian, Brazilian and Middle Eastern food, Sats, Airport ground handler and food firm, which will be providing the lunches and dinners was quoted as saying. Indian dishes like pulao, fish curry, chicken curry, daal, chicken korma and papad will be served. at the F1 Pit Building – the official media centre for the summit.

in downtown Singapore. There are quintessential Singaporean dishes, such as laksa and chicken rice which will be served hot at manned stations.