Trump calls UN a ‘club’ for people to have good time

Washington : US President-elect Donald Trump has lashed out at the UN, describing the world body as a “club for people to get together, talk and have a good time”.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” Trump said in a tweet, reports PTI.

Trump’s remarks comes following a decision by President Barack Obama to abstain from a UN Security Council vote condemning Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and parts of Jerusalem.

The abstention marked an historic change in policy that permitted the resolution to pass.

Ahead of the vote, Trump had publicly asked the US to veto the resolution.

The Washington Post said Trump’s tweet “signalled” that he would “likely challenge more than just the 71-year-old institution’s approach to the Middle East once he takes office”.

Trump has already said that things would be different at the UN after January 20.

Trump has nominated Indian-American Nikki Haley, Governor of South Carolina, as his Ambassador to the United

Nations.