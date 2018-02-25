Trump blames India for no climate deal

Washington : President Donald Trump has again blamed India and China for his decision last year to withdraw from the historic Paris climate accord, saying the agreement was unfair as it would have made the US pay for nations which benefited the most from the deal.

Commenting on India and other countries, he said, “Other countries, big countries — India and others — we had to pay, because they considered them a growing country. “They were a growing country. I said, What are we? Are we allowed to grow, too? Ok? No, are we allowed to grow?” he said. “They called India a developing nation. They call China a developing nation. But the United States? We’re developed. We can pay,” Trump said.

The President asked if people understood about the Paris accord. “Because it sounds so good. It’s like some of the environmental regulations that I cut. They have the most beautiful titles. And sometimes, I’d say, ‘Look, I’m just going to close my eyes and sign this, because you know what? I’m going to get killed on this one.’ And I get so much thanks. The country knows what I’m doing,” he said. “If you had a puddle on your land, they called it a lake for the purposes of environmental. I mean, it’s crazy. It’s crazy,” Trump said.