Trump attacks Comey after release of watchdog report

Washington : US President Donald Trump has launched fierce attacks on former FBI Director James Comey, a day after the release of a watchdog report that concludes there were errors, not political bias in the agency’s handling of its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of private email server.

In a flurry of tweets on Friday morning, Trump said that the report, conducted by the US Department of Justice’s inspector general, is a “total disaster” for Comey and the FBI, claiming that he “did a great service to the people” in firing the agency’s former chief, Xinhua reported.

According to the highly-anticipated report, Comey was insubordinate but not driven by political bias when making some key decisions as to the probe of Clinton’s email use while she was secretary of state, during the period of the 2016 presidential campaign, which have drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.