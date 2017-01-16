Trump attacks civil rights icon John Lewis, critics hit back

Washington : US President-elect Donald Trump harshly responded to civil rights icon John Lewis, calling him “all talk — no action” after Lewis said Trump was not a “legitimate” President, CNN reported.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Trump made the remarks after Lewis told NBC in an interview that the Republican would take office as an illegitimate President, citing the US intelligence community’s allegations that Russia interfered in the election to harm his Democratic Party rival, Hillary Clinton.

The 76-year-old Lewis — who spoke at the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech — said he would not attend the presidential inauguration for the first time in his 30 years in Congress.

Cornell William Brooks, President of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP), said Trump’s remarks were disrespectful and called on him to apologise. “By disrespecting @repjohnlewis, @realDonaldTrump dishonoured Lewis’ sacrifice & demeaned Americans & the rights, he nearly died 4. Apologize,” Brooks tweeted, including an image of a bloodied Lewis taken during the Civil Rights Era.

Donna Brazile, the interim head of the Democratic National Committee, denounced Trump’s remarks and said at a DNC gathering in Phoenix that Lewis “took action”.

“He took action from marching from Selma to Montgomery. He took action in marching toward men wielding clubs across the Pettus Bridge. They fractured his skull because of the colour of his skin. But John Lewis never stopped marching for justice and equality,” she said.

Meanwhile, Democratic members of Congress, highlighting Lewis’ contributions to the civil rights movement, swiftly condemned Trump.

“Ahead of #MLKday2017, let us remember that many have tried to silence @repjohnlewis over the years. All have failed,” tweeted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.–IANS