Trump, Alec Baldwin get into Twitter war

Saturday Night live

Washington DC : President Trump and comedian Alec Baldwin on Friday engaged in a Twitter war after the former mocked the comedian for impersonating him on the show ‘Saturday Night Live’. Trump took to his Twitter account to call Alec a mediocre comedian and said that the latter’s career was saved by impersonating the President.

He tweeted, “Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch!”

Baldwin shot back. “Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. Looking forward to a little black book with phone numbers of porn stars. Just like…”