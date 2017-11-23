Trump administration plans to scrap net neutrality

New York: The Donald Trump appointed Federal Communications Commission proposes to dismantle all rules that ensure equal access to the internet. Once these rules that ensure equal access to the internet are dismantled, it will clear the way for internet service companies to charge users more to see certain content and to curb access to some websites.

The big idea – spearheaded by Ajit Pai, chairman of the agency, – is to scrap Obama-era regulations. These rules, which Donald Trump now hopes to dump, were aimed at giving consumers equal access to web content, barred broadband providers from blocking or slowing down access to content or charging consumers more for certain content.

The announcement has triggered a tussle over free speech and the control of the internet, pitting telecom titans like AT&T and Verizon against internet giants like Google and Amazon. The internet companies warned that rolling back the rules could make the telecom companies powerful gatekeepers to information and entertainment.

The telecom companies say that the existing rules prevent them from offering customers a wider selection of services at higher and lower price points, reports the New York Times.

“Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the internet,” Pai said in a statement. “Instead, the F.C.C. would simply require internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that’s best for them.”

Telecom and internet companies are expected to lobby hard in Washington — and directly with the public — as they did when the current rules were adopted.

Some internet companies were expected to put up a fight to prevent the proposal from taking hold, reports the NYT.

Big online companies like Google and Facebook say the repeal proposal would allow telecom companies to play favourites by charging customers for accessing some sites or by slowing speeds to others. The existing rules were written to prevent such arrangements, adopting a policy often called net neutrality.

And consumers, the online companies say, may see their costs go up if, for example, they want high-quality access to popular websites like Netflix, a company that depends on fast connections for its streaming videos. Netflix said on Tuesday that it opposed Pai’s proposal.

The plan to repeal the existing rules, passed in 2015, would reverse a hallmark decision by the agency to consider broadband a public utility, as essential as phones and electricity. The earlier decision created the legal foundation for the current rules and underscored the importance of high-speed internet service. It was put in place by the FCC under President Obama. (This report is an online compilation).