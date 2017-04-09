Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RavindraGaikwad
#VinodKhanna
#DonaldTrump
#DalaiLama
#LiquorBan
#GST
#YogiAdityanath
#IPL2017
Home / World / Trump abetting Syria terrorists; Rouhani

Trump abetting Syria terrorists; Rouhani

— By FPJ Bureau | Apr 09, 2017 08:23 am
FOLLOW US:

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that “terrorists” were applauding his US counterpart Donald Trump for launching a missile strike on an airbase of his Syrian government ally. But he backed calls for an independent inquiry into a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria on Tuesday that Trump blamed on the Damascus regime.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK