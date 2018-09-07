Trampled by giraffe, scientist’s wife, 3-yr-old son hospitalized

London: The wife and young son of a British scientist are fighting for their lives in hospital after being viciously attacked by a giraffe at a South African wildlife reserve, reported the Daily Mail.

Terrified Katy Williams, 35, and son Finn, 3, were left close to just 150 yards from their home on the Blyde Wildlife Estate near Hoedspruit after the terrifying encounter.

Husband Sam Williams was returning home from work and saw his US born wife and son under attack and was able to chase off the giraffe and save them. The giraffe, which had a two-month-old calf with it, is believed to have attacked the young mum and her son as it felt under threat when they surprised her. It is believed scientist Dr Katy Williams and her son Finn were trampled by the female giraffe in a vicious and sustained attack until her husband Sam arrived and drove the beast away. Williams and her son Finn had been waiting close to the family home for her husband to return from his evening trail run in the hills around the nature reserve.