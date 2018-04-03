Trade War: China slaps tariffs on 128 US goods

China’s tit-for-tat move comes after US President announced imposition of trade charges of up to $60 bn on Chinese imports.

Beijing : The trade war between China and the US escalated on Monday, with Beijing slapping a tariff as high as 25 per cent on 128 American products.

China says it’s rolling out new tariffs on US meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum.

China’s tit-for-tat move comes after US President Donald Trump announced to imposed trade charges of up to $60 billion on Chinese imports on March 22 and did not revoke them despite Beijing’s stern warning.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has decided to impose a tariff of 15 per cent on 120 items of products imported from the US, including fruits and related products, and a tariff of 25 per cent on eight items of imports including pork and related products from the country, according to a statement posted on the ministry website.

Although in violation of World Trade Organizsation (WTO) rules, the US measure went into effect on March 23, which has severely undermined China’s interests, Xinhua quoted the statement as saying. China advocates and supports a multilateral trade system, the ministry said, noting that to suspend tariff concession on US imports is a just move to safeguard China’s interests using WTO rules. The US said it imposed tariffs because of the intellectual property theft of American companies by China.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The tariffs mirror Trump’s 25 per cent charge on imported steel and 15 per cent hike on aluminum. Trump’s tariffs are partly a response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

US President Donald Trump is preparing to impose tariffs of more than $50 billion on Chinese goods intended to punish Beijing over US allegations that China systematically misappropriated American intellectual property. China has repeatedly promised to open its economy further, but many foreign companies continue to complain of unfair treatment.

China warned the United States on Thursday not to open a Pandora’s Box and spark a flurry of protectionist practices across the globe.