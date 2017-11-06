Tony Blair ‘duped’ by Bush into backing 2003 Iraq War: Brown

London : Britain’s former prime minister Gordon Brown has claimed that his predecessor Tony Blair was “duped” by US President George W Bush into backing the 2003 Iraq War, according to a media report on Sunday. Brown, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer when the decision to go to war was made in 2003, said that a top secret US intelligence report was not shared with Britain. He said the US kept quiet about the secret intelligence report which showed there was “no evidence” that Iraq had access to weapons of mass destruction, the Mirror reported.

“Britain would not have invaded Iraq had we known about it,” he was quoted as saying by the paper. The report also undermined Britain’s so-called “dodgy dossier” which claimed that Iraq could launch a biological attack on the UK within 45 minutes, the paper reported. “We were all misled on the existence of WMDs,” Brown writes in his new book, ‘My Life, Our Times’, which is being published on Tuesday. “Given Iraq had no usable chemical, biological or nuclear weapons that it could deploy and was not about to attack the coalition, then two tests of a just war were not met.War could not be justified as a last resort and invasion cannot now be seen as a proportionate response.”