Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / World / Titanic discovery: Spice carrier, 400-year-old Indian shipwreck, found

Titanic discovery: Spice carrier, 400-year-old Indian shipwreck, found

— By Online Report | Sep 26, 2018 06:39 am
FOLLOW US:

Divers are seen during the discovery of a centuries-old shipwreck, in Cascais in this handout photo released September 24, 2018. Augusto Salgado/Cascais City Hall/Handout via Reuters

Lisbon: Archaeologists in Portugal have found a 400-year-old shipwreck that has been described as “the discovery of the decade”. The ship that traversed the spice route between India and Europe sank sometime between 1575 and 1625. The team believes the ship was returning from India when it sank.

Peppercorns, fragments of Chinese porcelain from the late 16th and early 17th centuries, as well as bronze cannons, were found among the sunken remains near Cascais, close to the country’s capital Lisbon. The wreck site, which sits about 40ft below the surface, is about 330ft long and 165ft wide. Project director Jorge Freire told Reuters that the wreck was very well-preserved. He said: “From a heritage perspective, this is the discovery of the decade.

The discovery will shed light  on both India and Portugal’s trading past and a better  understanding of the spice  route. According to the survey team, the latest find is in better structural shape than Our Lady of the Martyrs, another famous wreck. Among the discoveries were cowry shells, a type of currency used to trade slaves during the colonial era.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…