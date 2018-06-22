Time Magazine cover: The crying girl on the cover was not separated from her mother

The kid which is shown in the picture next to United States President Donald Trump on an upcoming cover of Times magazine was not separated from her mother at the US border, according to a man who says he is the girl’s father.

The original photograph was taken at the scene of a border detention by Getty Images photographer John Moore, the kid can be seen crying in a pink jacket.

Many people expressed their emotions on social media by sharing the picture of kid and also criticised Donald Trump

“My daughter has become a symbol of the … separation of children at the US border. She may have even touched President Trump’s heart,” Denis Valera the father of the girl told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Valera said that his daughter and her Mother Sandra Sanchez, have been detained in McAllen a town near Texas, where Sandra has applied for asylum, and they were not separated after being detained near the border.

Honduran deputy foreign minister Nelly Jerez confirmed the statements Valera’s made.

Valera also said that he was gutted when saw the photo of his crying daughter on TV. “Seeing what was happening to her in that moment breaks anyone’s heart,” he said.

Sandra and her daughter left Puerto Cortes without telling him or any other three Children they have. He said that Sandra had family in United States and she was in search of better economic opportunities.

“If they are deported, that is OK as long as they do not leave the child without her mother,” Valera said. “I am waiting to see what happens with them.”

The Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy had led to the separation of 2,342 children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border between May 5 and June 9.

Video footage of separated children sitting in cages, an audiotape of wailing children and Moore’s photo had sparked worldwide anger over Trump’s immigration policies.