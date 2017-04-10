US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will press Russia on its failure to prevent Syria’s use of chemical weapons in meetings this week in Moscow, he said in interviews aired on Sunday. Tillerson stopped short of accusing the Russians of complicity in a suspected sarin nerve gas attack April 4 that killed at least 87 civilians in Syria’s southern Idlib province. “I don’t draw conclusions of complicity at all, but clearly they’ve been incompetent and perhaps they’ve just simply been out-maneuvered by the Syrians,” Tillerson said in an interview with ABC’s This Week programme.
Tillerson to press Russia on Syrian chemical weapons
Tagged with: Rex Tillerson southern Idlib syria Tillerson US secretary
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Rupee rides on strong economic fundamentals
Though there would be the inevitable pressure on exports, the inflow of foreign funds of a record magnitude with their…
Come down hard on cow vigilantes
The Supreme Court is justified in its apparent outrage over cow vigilantism in some states. Its direction to the Central…
Former RSS mouthpiece editor Tarun Vijay has a squishy crestfallen appearance these days as if he is perhaps the most…
The nation has a new health policy after 14 years. The long gap itself indicates the priority, or the lack…
BJP vs Shiv Sena tug of war till August
The Union Government is forced to bow to the pressure from the Shiv Sena and revoke the ban to fly…