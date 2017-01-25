Tillerson gets Senate committee’s approval for secretary of state

Paves way for the panel to formally vote on his nomination

Washington : Rex Tillerson’s nomination to be the Secretary of State moved a step closer to approval as Donald Trump’s Cabinet takes shape, reports PTI.

This has paved the way for the Senate to formally vote on his nomination following which Tillerson would occupy the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department as the top American diplomat. The position has been vacant since January 20 when John Kerry’s term demitted office with outgoing president Obama. Even as Trump had nominated Tillerson as his Secretary of State much in advance, the Senate has not been able to confirm him because of some reservations by a few lawmakers, including from Trump’s own Republican party. The approval by Senate Foreign relations Committee came after Senator McCain and Senator Marco Rubio — both of the Republican party — announced that they will support his nomination. “I personally have no doubt that Rex Tillerson is well-qualified. He’s managed the world’s eighth largest company by revenue with over 75,000 employees,” said Senator Bob Corker, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.