Ties with China cornerstone of Pak foreign policy: Imran Khan

Islamabad : The ‘all-weather’ friendship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said as he pledged to implement the controversy-hit $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan and China pledg­ed on Sunday to complete the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Khan and expressed desire to further enhance the bilateral strategic partnership.

Wang, started a 3-day visit to Islamabad on Friday, met Khan with a high-level delegation. “Foreign Minister underscored the significance of CPEC for the mutual benefit of people of both countries,” the Prime Minister’s Office statement said.