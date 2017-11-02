Three dead in shooting at Colorado Walmart in US

Washington: An unidentified gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in the US state of Colorado today, killing three persons including a woman. Hundreds of emergency responders ringed the Thornton TownCentre shopping complex for hours after the shooting was reported around 5 am IST. The Walmart is part of the centre. “Multiple parties” were down, Thornton police said in a tweet.

An hour later, the Thornton Police Department tweeted,”At this time this is not an active shooter”. The men died at the store, and the woman died at a hospital. No arrests have been made. Aaron Stephens, 44, was in the self-checkout line at the Walmart when he heard a single shot followed by two more bursts of gunfire before people started running for the exits.

“The employees started screaming. Customers were screaming. They were running like crazy, and I ran out too because I didn’t want to get killed,” he said. Investigators, who have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting, were reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to get a description of the shooter.