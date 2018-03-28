Thousands in Russian city rally after mall fire

Moscow : Thousands of angry residents are rallying in the Russian city of Kemerovo to demand a full probe following a fire in a shopping mall that killed at least 64 people, many of them children.

The protesters are disputing the official death toll, saying that the authorities are hiding the real scale of the disaster.

The blaze engulfed the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo on Sunday, the first weekend of the school recess, trapping dozens of parents and children. Eyewitnesses reported that fire alarms were silent and many doors were locked.

Meanwhile, Putin termed the mall as ‘criminal negligence’.

Putin held an unplanned meeting with the members of a civic action group at Kemerovo and assured punishment to those responsible for the massive fire hazard, as reported by the Russian news agency, TASS.

The meeting was attended by the civic workers and the families of the deceased and those were injured in the incident.

“A 100-member investigative group is working here, headed by the Investigative Committee chief. Rest assured, all those responsible will be punished,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.

Putin further refuted the rumors surrounding the figures of the casualties and said that the official figure of the deceased are correct.

He further blamed the Kemerovo’s mayor for lack of safety checks in the building and pointed out that “ there were no checks in the past two years though it was necessary to ensure safety”. Putin also met the injured and wished them a ‘speedy recovery’.

Late night on March 25 a massive fire engulfed a shopping mall named Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) in Kemerovo in Siberia.