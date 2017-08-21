Thousands celebrate at India Day Parade in New York

New York: Thousands of people from the Indian diaspora converged in the heart of New York in their traditional finery to celebrate India’s 71st Independence Dayat one of the largest parades outside India attended by’Baahubali’ actors Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia. The 37th India Day Parade organised by the Federation ofIndian Associations – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut – ranthrough several streets in Madison Avenue in Manhattanyesterday and featured tableaux by several Indian-Americanorganisations, marching bands, police contingents and culturalperformances by young Indian-American children. Greeting the crowd, New York city Mayor Bill de Blasiosaid the Independence Day parade celebrates the “extraordinarycontributions” of the Indian-American community to the city.

“This is a day we appreciate what people do for the city regardless of what they look like, regardless of what language they speak, regardless of where they were born. Everyone here contributes to making New York City better and making America stronger. That is what we are celebrating today,” de Blasio said. The mayor, holding the Indian tricolour, waved to the thousands of people gathered along the parade route. Daggubati, the Grand Marshal for the parade, said it was a matter of great pride for him to celebrate the independence day with a large population of Indian-Americans. “It gives me a huge sense of pride to be here. The people here are the ambassadors of our country making us proud outside of India,” he said. Bhatia said, “It is amazing to see Indians celebrating”the country’s culture and heritage.

“India has given me lot of freedom to express myself. Itis very humbling to represent India at the parade,” she said. Padama Shri awardee Sudhir Parikh, a medical doctor and long-time leader of the Indian-American community, said over the years the parade has been a bridge between India and the second and third generation Indian-Americans. A float by the Indian Consulate in the city focused therich cultural heritage of India’s northeast states. Thousands of people from the New York tri-state area camefor the day-long celebration, which included special foodstalls, cultural extravaganza and about 25 floats by variousIndian organisations based in the US such as Air India. People, including young children and seniors, raisedpatriotic slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’and ‘Jai Hind’ and carried banners, placards and Indian andAmerican flags as they witnessed the floats and celebritiesfrom the barricaded pavements along the parade route.

Indian music and popular Bollywood songs reverberated through the airas people celebrated with a fervour of patriotism. Several Americans and people belonging to differentcommunities also stopped to watch the parade and enjoy thefestivities. Families had travelled from nearby states such asConnecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts to witness theparade, an annual fixture in the city’s calendar since 1981. On India’s Independence Day on August 15, the iconicEmpire State Building was lit up in the Indian try-colour. Commemorating the Day, India’s Consul-General hereAmbassador Sandeep Chakravorty had rung the opening bell atthe NASDAQ stock market in Times Square. Flag-hoistingceremonies and commemorative events were held at the IndianConsulate as well as at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Singer Kailash Kher had attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the permanent mission. Later speaking to PTI, Kherapplauded the significant contributions of Indian Americans to the social and economic fabric of the US. He called on Indians settled in America to join hands and continue to make contributions that take India to the next level of growth and development, particularly through support of flagship Indian programmes such as ‘Swachch Bharat’, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and ‘Digital India’. ‘

