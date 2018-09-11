There’s awakening among global Hindus: RSS leader

Says civilisation has role to spread universal brotherhood,

Chicago : There is a “new-found” awareness and awakening among Hindus across the world, a top RSS leader said, emphasising as a “civilisational community”, it has a historical role to spread the message of universal brotherhood.

RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Sunday Hindus should provide “quality and constructive leadership” not only to their own community but also to the world in areas like education, intellectual activities, academic activities, media, political leadership and science and technology. “They are capable of doing this (providing leadership),” the top RSS functionary said on the sidelines of the second World Hindu Congress that concluded in Chicago on Sunday.

For three days more than 2,500 delegates and 250 speakers from over 60 countries brainstormed on various issues related to the world Hindu community, reviewing the progress and preparing a blueprint of progress for the next four years.

“Already (RSS Chief) Mohan Bhagwat said we have to give a message by our action; that unity shall prevail in spite of the diversity of the religion, which (Swami) Vivekananda gave from this very city (Chicago) 125 years ago and that is the message which Hindus should give even today, because it is more relevant today,” Hosabale said.

Hailing from a family of RSS activists, Karnataka-born Hosabale is considered the most powerful official in the RSS after Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. “There is a new-found awareness, awakening among the Hindu community all over the world,” he said.

Some making word Hindu untouchable: VP

Chicago: Some people are trying to make the word Hindu “untouchable” and “intolerable”, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said as he underlined the need to preserve the true values of Hinduism as taught by seers like Swami Vivekananda to alter the “ill-informed” opinions.

In his keynote address to the concluding session of the second World Hindu Congress, Naidu said India believed in universal tolerance and accepted all religions as true. Naidu called upon the delegates to preserve the true values of Hinduism as shown by seers like Vivekananda.

More than 2,500 delegates and 250 speakers from over 60 countries participated in the three-day WHC coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the historic speech of Vivekananda in Chicago in 1893.