Thailand preparing total ban on import of E-waste

Bangkok : Thai authorities, who began a series of raids last month on factories accused of illegally importing and processing electronic waste, say they may use special powers given to the military government to impose a total ban on the import of such potentially toxic materials.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Gen Surasak Karnjanarat said on Thursday that he will lead an effort to amend the law to include such a prohibition. He said if that proves impossible, the prime minister could invoke special powers he was given after the army seized power in 2014 to institute a ban. Electronic waste creates huge health hazards.

Many components are laden with lead and mercury, cadmium and other toxins. Lax controls mean that facilities often burn plastics to release encased copper and use unsafe methods to extract precious metals, reports AP.

The environmental group Ecological Alert and Recovery Thailand led local activists from across the country in submitting a letter to the government on Thursday demanding that it revoke an order allowing the factories to operate in agricultural areas, and demanding that the government urgently ban imports of toxic waste.