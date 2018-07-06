Thailand Cave Rescue: World prays for lives of 13 trapped victims inside Tham Luang cave
The whole world is praying for a football team of young boys of Thailand, who are trapped inside Tham Luang cave along with their coach. Thai authorities have been involved in the rescue operation for these 13 people, who have been stuck in the case for almost two weeks. The incident occurred when the team of 12 boys along with their coach went inside the Tham Luang cave situated in Northern Thailand after their evening practice.
Later, they were trapped inside the cave. The boys, who are aged between 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach are trapped on an elevated embankment about four kilometre from the cave’s main entrance. The way for coming out of the cave have been flooded due to heavy rains in Thailand.
Thai Navy SEAL officials started the rescue operation to pull the trapped victims out of the cave. The issue of lack of oxygen can be great danger for the life of the trapped victims and so the Thai Navy SEAL officials are pumping oxygen into the chamber.
Thai authorities have employed hundreds of industrial pumps to drain the water along the 4 kilometre path from the entrance to the area where the children and their football coach have been sheltering from 14 days. With heavy rains forecast this weekend, rescuers are making a plan to extract the boys before flood waters rise higher.
A medical assessment of the 12 boys and their football coach was conducted earlier. Doctor’s report highlighted that two of the boys and the coach were suffering with exhaustion from malnutrition. The rescue team also laid a fibre-optic cable inside the cave that reached the boys. Through the cable, the children were able to interact with their parents. They were also able to see their parents on video.
Huge volumes of water are being pumped out of the cave complex each day, but the narrow passages inside are still flooded, meaning diving through the murky water is currently the only way in and out. A former military diver died after running out of oxygen while assisting in the rescue of the trapped victims. The diver, identified as Saman Kunont, was coming back from a spot inside the Tham Luang cave where the group were located on Monday when his supplies ran short.
His death highlights the perils of the operation to extract the team from deep inside the waterlogged cave, raising questions about the feasibility of bringing youngsters out the same way. Families of the trapped victims are residing in camps, which are sheltered outside the cave premises. National media is covering each update on the rescue operation, which has become a large interest matter of people around the world.
The local residents living in the nearby villages of the cave are helping the authorities by providing food and other necessary things to rescue officials, parents of the trapped victims and others. More rain is forecast this weekend, putting pressure on rescuers to formulate a plan to extract the boys before flood waters rise any higher.