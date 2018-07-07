Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / World / Thailand Cave Rescue: Football coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to their parents, says Navy

Thailand Cave Rescue: Football coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to their parents, says Navy

— By Agencies | Jul 07, 2018 09:15 am
FOLLOW US:

This handout video grab taken from footage released by the Royal Thai Navy on July 4, 2018 and taken on July 3 shows members of a Thai youth football team (R), some wrapped in portective foil blankets, sitting with a diver (L) inside the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province. The new video released on July 4 filmed in the bowels of a northern Thai cave showed members of a trapped football team laughing as they greet the camera to say they are in good health after their astonishing discovery by divers. / AFP PHOTO / ROYAL THAI NAVY / Handout / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ROYAL THAI NAVY" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Mae Sai (Thailand): The 25-year-old coach of a youth football team trapped for two weeks in a Thai cave has offered his “apologies to the parents” of the boys in a scrawled note released by the Thai Navy today.

Thailand is holding its breath for the safe return of the group, with heavy rains forecast and fears mounting over the falling amount of oxygen and high level of water in the cave. Ekkapol Chantawong was for nine days the only adult with the children — aged 11 to 16 — until they were discovered on a muddy ledge by rescue divers on Monday. “To all the parents, all the kids are still fine. I promise to take the very best care of the kids,” he said in a note given to a diver yesterday but published on the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page today.

“Thank you for all the moral support and I apologise to the parents.” It is the first message from the coach, whose role in the team’s predicament has split Thai social media. Many have lauding him after reports he gave his share of food to the kids before they were located and helped them get through nine days in the darkness. Others have criticised him for agreeing to take the young boys into the cave during the monsoon season. The group entered the cave on June 23 and got trapped as floodwaters tore in. “To my grandma and aunt, I’m here. Don’t be too worried. Please take care,” he added in the letter.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK