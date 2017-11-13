Texas shooter’s ex-wife says he had threatened to kill her

New York : The former wife of Devin Kelley, who opened fire at a Texas church last Sunday killing at least 26 people, has described him as menacing and abusive man who constantly threatened her and her family with death, reports ANI.

Kelley’s ex-wife, Tessa Brennaman said in an interview with the TV show ‘Inside Edition’ that her life was filled with abuse when she was married to him. She recalled one instance where Kelley even threatened to shoot her after she received a speeding ticket. “He just had a lot of demons or hatred inside of him,” CNN quoted her as saying on a television show.