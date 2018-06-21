Tesla files $1 million lawsuit against ex-employee for hacking and theft

California: Tesla has slapped a USD 1 million lawsuit against one of its former employees for allegedly stealing company’s confidential trade data and transferring it to third parties.

The lawsuit, filed against former process technician Martin Tripp, also claims that he leaked false information to the media about Model 3 manufacturing, TechCrunch reported.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent an email to his company workers in which he claimed that he had discovered a saboteur at the company.