‘Terrorism remains primary intl security challenge’

Moscow : India said on Wednesday that the scourge of terrorism remains a primary international security challenge as it expressed concern over the continuing patronage of some “irresponsible states” to terrorist groups, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Addressing the Seventh Moscow Conference on International Security here, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that terrorists are reinventing themselves in newer and more dangerous manifestations.

“The radicalisation of young minds using new technologies and social media networks, the trend of lone-wolf attacks and the continuing patronage of some irresponsible states to terrorist groups, need to be addressed in a comprehensive manner,” she told the gathering.

Sitharaman said that efforts to establish a territorial base in West Asia by terrorists have been dealt a body blow, referring to the defeat of Islamic State terror group in Iraq and Syria. “This was possible because broad objectives of all players, in particular the major international actors, were in alignment. This has been a silver lining in an otherwise challenging global scenario. It highlights the possibilities for greater cooperation in addressing the shared challenges we all face,” she said.

She said that further efforts are necessary to ensure that there is no re-emergence of terrorism in the region and prevent its spill-over onto the wider region by returning terrorists.

“We should also resolutely resist attempts by some states to retain influence through terrorist proxies. We in India are well aware of such nefarious designs,” the minister said.

“Efforts by states to continue training, funding or ideological support to terrorist groups for their narrow objectives should be repulsed effectively, using forceful methods where necessary,” she asserted.

Sitharaman lauded Russia for re-establishing its role and influence in global strategic and defence matters. “For us in India, Russia has been and remains a long-standing friend and partner with whom we share a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” she said.

“For India, cooperation with Russia is vital in ensuring stability and security in our shared Eurasian neighbourhood, especially in addressing the menace of terrorism. We also seek a cooperative relationship with Russia for broad based and mutually beneficial economic growth and development in the region,” Sitharaman added. She also expressed concern over serious differences between Russia and some countries, saying the solution to the key challenges require Russia’s active involvement.

The minister said specific and concrete efforts must be made to work towards enhancing mutual confidence.

“We need to avoid perspectives that seek to enhance narrow gains while undermining the larger good,” she said.

“In the economic sphere, we need to guard against protectionism. Barriers to movement of skilled labour and the closing of borders are unlikely to address the issues involved. We also need to ensure that benefits of growth continue to flow to less affluent regions,” she said.

“We cannot achieve stability by devising new ways to perpetuate affluence and keeping parts of the world in relative deprivation,” the minister said. She said violent conflict in parts of West Asia, persistence of instability in Afghanistan and rising threats to security in the wider Asia Pacific region are threatening the gains made over the past few decades of growth and development in Asia. “In particular, the rise of extremist, fundamentalist and terrorist groups needs to be addressed urgently. Violent activities of these groups are also opening up newer sectarian fissures which pose longer term challenges to stability within and across borders,” she said.