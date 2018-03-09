Ten killed in Kabul suicide blast

Kabul: At least 10 people were reportedly killed and 22 others were injured in a suicide bombing in Mosalla-e-Mazar area here on Friday, according to sources.

The explosion occurred close to a ceremony of a slain Afghan leader of the Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan, according to TOLOnews.

Afghan Government officials are yet to react to the development so far. According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) one person was killed and 14 others, including two Australian nationals, were injured when a car bomb was detonated near a convoy of Australian Embassy vehicles in Kabul last week.

Afghanistan has been hit by a series of deadly suicide attacks in the last few months, killing over 150 people, particularly in the capital Kabul.