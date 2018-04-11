Tammy becomes 1st US senator in office to give birth

Washington: Senator Tammy Duckworth has scripted history when the 50-year-old Iraq War veteran gave birth to a baby girl, becoming the first US senator to do so while in office.

The Asian-American Democratic Senator from Illinois is an ex-army helicopter pilot who had both her legs amputated after crashing in Iraq in 2004.

“Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family,” Duckworth said in a statement.

Baby Maile – the couple’s second daughter – was born in a suburban Washington DC hospital on Monday.

She had her first child in 2014, when she was serving in the House of Representatives.

An aide close to Duckworth told CNN she’s doing well and taking 12 weeks to bond with her new daughter and take care of her family. She’s staying in Washington, DC, for her maternity leave and is available to vote as needed.