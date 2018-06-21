Taliban members tired of war, say Afghan officials

Kabul : The senior officials of Afghanistan, who interacted with Taliban members during the Eid-ul-Fitr ceasefire said, many of them admitted they were tired of the war and would like peace.

Over 30,000 Taliban fighters entered cities, towns and villages during the three-day ceasefire and some of them have not returned to the battlefields.

“There was excitement when elders and Taliban leaders who attended a gathering were seen to be tired of war and they (Taliban) hoped to deliver their messages and demands to their elders so that efforts should be made for a lasting peace,” Tolo News quoted the governor of Nangarhar, Hayatullah Hayat as saying. “We are very tired. We are tired even if it was Jihad or service to the homeland or fight against foreigners. We are really tired of it,” a Taliban commander, Hazratullah said.