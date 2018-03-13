Taliban captures Farah province in Afghanistan

Kabul : Taliban fighters have taken control of a district in Afghanistan’s Farah province, making it the first district to fall into their hands in 2018, after clashes in which 10 members of the security forces were killed, officials said on Monday.

The fighting took place on Sunday night when dozens of Taliban fighters attacked the administrative compound of the Anar Dara district from many directions, said Nasir Mehri, the spokesperson of the Governor of the province.

“After a few hours of fighting the district headquarters fell to Taliban,” Mehri told Efe news, adding that the security forces abandoned the compound after suffering multiple casualties.

Although Mehri did not report the number of casualties, an official of the local administration said on the condition of anonymity that over 10 members of the security forces had died.

According to an October report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction of the US Congress, 13 of the total 407 districts in Afghanistan were under Taliban control, while the rebels had a widespread presence in another 41 districts.

7 civilians killed as militants hit their vehicle with a rocket

Kabul: Seven civilians, including two women and three children, were killed when Taliban militants hit their vehicle with a rocket in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, officials said on Monday. Two people were also wounded in the attack which occurred at around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday in Nabi Khil locality of Bati Kot district, a government official told Xinhua news agency, adding one of the injured remained in critical condition. Provincial Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal condemned the attack.