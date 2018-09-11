Taliban attack Afghan security forces, kill 37

Kabul: Taliban insurgents launched separate attacks on Afghan forces, killing 37, officials said Monday.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of provincial council in Kunduz, said at least 13 security forces were killed in an attack on a checkpoint they were manning in Dashti Archi, with another 15 security forces wounded there. The firefight began late on Sunday and continued into Monday. Meanwhile in Jawzjan, Police Chief Gen Faqir Jawzjani said the Taliban attacked Khamyab from different directions.