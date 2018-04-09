France did not carry out a missile strike on a Syrian government air base early today that reportedly killed several people, the French army said. “It was not us,” armed forces spokesman Colonel Patrik Steiger told AFP. The US also denied staging the strike. Syrian state news agency SANA said the Tayfur air base was hit by “several missiles” that left a number of dead and wounded, without giving exact casualty numbers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said “at least 14 fighters” were killed, including Iranian forces allied to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. The assault came after the US and France vowed a “strong, joint response” to a suspected chemical attack at the weekend that left dozens dead in Syrias rebel-held town of Douma. In a phone call Sunday US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron condemned the “horrific” attack and said the Assad regime “must be held accountable for its continued human rights abuses,” according to the White House.

Syria’s state news agency says missiles have struck an air base in central Syria in the early hours of the day. The agency said it was likely “an American aggression” but US officials say the United States had not launched airstrikes on Syria. Monday’s missile attack followed a suspected poison gas attack on Saturday on the last remaining foothold for the Syrian opposition in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.

At least 40 people were killed, including families found in their homes and shelters, according to opposition activists and local rescuers. SANA reported that the missile attack on the T4 military air base in Homs province resulted in a number of casualties. The UN Security Council planned to hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the chemical attack.