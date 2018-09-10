Sweden general election may swing Far Right way

Stockholm : The Swedish general election were underway on Sunday across the country amid uncertainty about the extent of the predicted rise of the far right.

The polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 8 pm. Seven million voters exercised their frachise to elect a new Riksdag or Swedish parliament, reports Efe news.

The Swedes also voted in local elections and attention was focussed on the two big parties, including the far right Sweden Democrats (SD). The outgoing government, headed by the Social Democrat Kjell Stefan Löfven, is a coalition between the Social Democratic Party and the Greens, with external support of the ex-communists.

The three parties together had won nearly 44 per cent of the votes in the last elections.

Polls now point to a more complicated situation since almost all of them have put the SD in second place with close to 20 per cent, ahead of the conservatives and 5-6 points of the Social Democrats. The Swedish far right, which has benefited from the crisis led by the wave of refugees arriving in recent years, aims to strengthen its role as arbiter and break through the growing isolation to which it had been relegated.

Another issue that divides the SD further from other parties is its position in favour of exiting the European Union.

Sunday’s election is first since the government in 2015 allowed 163,000 migrants into the country of 10 million, reported Daily Mail. While far less than what Germany took in that year, it was the most per capita of any European nation.

It is highly unlikely that any single party will get a majority, or 175 seats.