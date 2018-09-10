Sweden general election may swing Far Right way
Stockholm : The Swedish general election were underway on Sunday across the country amid uncertainty about the extent of the predicted rise of the far right.
The polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 8 pm. Seven million voters exercised their frachise to elect a new Riksdag or Swedish parliament, reports Efe news.
The Swedes also voted in local elections and attention was focussed on the two big parties, including the far right Sweden Democrats (SD). The outgoing government, headed by the Social Democrat Kjell Stefan Löfven, is a coalition between the Social Democratic Party and the Greens, with external support of the ex-communists.
The three parties together had won nearly 44 per cent of the votes in the last elections.
Polls now point to a more complicated situation since almost all of them have put the SD in second place with close to 20 per cent, ahead of the conservatives and 5-6 points of the Social Democrats. The Swedish far right, which has benefited from the crisis led by the wave of refugees arriving in recent years, aims to strengthen its role as arbiter and break through the growing isolation to which it had been relegated.
Another issue that divides the SD further from other parties is its position in favour of exiting the European Union.
Sunday’s election is first since the government in 2015 allowed 163,000 migrants into the country of 10 million, reported Daily Mail. While far less than what Germany took in that year, it was the most per capita of any European nation.
It is highly unlikely that any single party will get a majority, or 175 seats.
JUST ARRIVED
- Delhi High Court rejects Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’s plea against Income Tax notice
- Complacency is like slow poison: Abhishek Bachchan
- ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actor Mahesh Sharma in ‘Sui Dhaaga’
- Roger Federer to Roy Emerson, top 5 champions of Grand Slam men’s single tennis
- Pastor raises slogans in court against verdict on section 377, ‘God has destroyed the cities which allowed homosexuality’
EDITOR’S PICK
As expected, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has dissolved the State Assembly and gone for an early election.…
The biggest reason in favour of India Post Payments Bank is that it will save nearly three lakh postmen and…
Section 377 verdict: The battle has only begun
The Supreme Court judgement that has now decriminalised sexual acts between consenting adults of the same sex is being widely…
Although the government had no role in bringing the original petition by a Nagpur resident calling for an end to…
Opposition unity: To be or not to be
As the time of the next national extravaganza of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections draws closer, moves are under way…