Suspected IS scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial

Berlin : An alleged Islamic State jihadist accused of scoping out potential targets for an attack in Berlin, including the Brandenburg Gate and Reichstag building, went on trial in Germany, reports AFP. It was the country’s first trial of a suspected IS militant deployed to Germany from Syria during the chaotic 2015 refugee influx — in contrast to “lone wolf” attacks or plots by extremists who were radicalised elsewhere.

The defendant, identified only as 19-year-old Syrian national Shaas al-Mohammad, allegedly fought with the Islamist militia in his war-torn homeland for two years before arriving in Germany as a refugee in August 2015.

Mohammad hid his face behind a folder as he took his seat in the courtroom.

Two police trucks were parked outside the entrance, with officers armed with machine guns guarding the proceedings.

Mohammad was standing trial at a special state security court in Berlin on charges of membership of a foreign terrorist organisation, which carries up to 10 years in jail, and military weapons law violations.

The trial comes just over two weeks after an IS extremist from Tunisia allegedly ploughed a truck through a Berlin Christmas market in an attack that killed 12 people.