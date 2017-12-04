Supermoon 2017: See stunning pictures of the rare spectacle

The only supermoon of the year was seen in the sky Sunday night in some parts of the world, while other areas were too overcast to catch a glimpse of the beautiful sight. The full moon was 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual making the moon look like it is closer to earth.

According to NASA, this first supermoon is a part of a trilogy – a wintertime trilogy, to be precise, and otherwise known as the season’s ‘cold moon’, this time it’s much closer to Earth. The moon is only 222,761 miles from Earth, to be exact, due to its elliptical orbit – as opposed to the regular 238,900 miles. This has led to the moon being about 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than its usual appearance visible to us.

The sky has been lit up by the phenomenon due to the moon’s orbit not being a perfect circular cycle in shape. Meanwhile, in case you haven’t taken a look at it on Sunday; Here are few pictures from the best ‘SuperMoon’. Stunning pictures from the event show the large moon looking orange in colour and lighting up Washington landmarks such as the Capitol and Jefferson Memorial.

An aircraft passes in front of the Moon, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Washington. Today’s full Moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. #supermoon2017 https://t.co/IYFIJS2n6z pic.twitter.com/uzXZAsjYEf — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) December 4, 2017

Have you stepped outside to see tonight’s supermoon? Here, the Moon is seen as it rose this evening in Washington, DC. Today’s full Moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. Details: https://t.co/GccSiA5Jbb pic.twitter.com/tUPcat13T1 — NASA (@NASA) December 4, 2017