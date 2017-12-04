Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#CycloneOckhi
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / World / Supermoon 2017: See stunning pictures of the rare spectacle

Supermoon 2017: See stunning pictures of the rare spectacle

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 04, 2017 01:17 pm
FOLLOW US:

AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE

The only supermoon of the year was seen in the sky Sunday night in some parts of the world, while other areas were too overcast to catch a glimpse of the beautiful sight. The full moon was 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual making the moon look like it is closer to earth.

According to NASA, this first supermoon is a part of a trilogy – a wintertime trilogy, to be precise, and otherwise known as the season’s ‘cold moon’, this time it’s much closer to Earth. The moon is only 222,761 miles from Earth, to be exact, due to its elliptical orbit – as opposed to the regular 238,900 miles. This has led to the moon being about 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than its usual appearance visible to us.

The sky has been lit up by the phenomenon due to the moon’s orbit not being a perfect circular cycle in shape. Meanwhile, in case you haven’t taken a look at it on Sunday; Here are few pictures from the best ‘SuperMoon’. Stunning pictures from the event show the large moon looking orange in colour and lighting up Washington landmarks such as the Capitol and Jefferson Memorial.


The moon is seen above Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on December 2, 2017.
Trump is returning to Washington, DC after attending fundraisers in New York, New York. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN

A man, disguised as Santa Claus, flies in a microlight past the Moon on December 2, 2017 near Sieversdorf, eastern Germany. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Patrick Pleul / Germany OUT

The moon is seen above Bain-de-Bretagne, western France on December 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE

The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon on December 3, 2017.
The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to earth. / AFP PHOTO / Ye Aung THU

The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon on December 3, 2017.
The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to earth. / AFP PHOTO / Ye Aung THU

A picture taken on December 3, 2017 shows a “supermoon” rising over the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE

A ‘supermoon’ is seen behind plants on a balcony of a residential block in Hong Kong on December 3, 2017.
The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to earth. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE

A ‘supermoon’ is seen behind plants on a balcony of a residential block in Hong Kong on December 3, 2017.
The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to earth. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK