Suicide car bombing leaves 24 dead in Iraq

London: At least twenty-four persons have lost their lives and over forty have been injured in a suicide car bombing in the northern Iraqi town of Tuz Khurmatu. A truck laden with explosives was detonated in a crowded marketplace, reported the Independent. At least 70 people had been admitted with injuries. According to the reports, the injured have been taken to a hospital in Kirkuk, about 75 km to the northwest.

Death toll is likely to increase. No one has claimed the immediate responsibility of the attack so far. Tuz Khurmatu is one of the disputed areas between the Iraqi Central Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. On a related note, the Iraqi forces, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, on Friday captured the border town of Rawa, the last remaining town under Islamic State control.