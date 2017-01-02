Suicide bombers kill 9 in Iraq

Baghdad : Iraqi officials say a pair of suicide bombers detonated their explosives belts at a checkpoint south of Baghdad, killing nine people, including four members of the security forces, reports AP. The police and hospital officials said the attack on Sunday near the holy Shiite city of Najaf also wounded 22 people.

Torn clothes and mangled iron were strewn across the ground in pools of blood at the site of the wreckage near Rasheed street, one of the main thoroughfares in Baghdad, AFP reported.

The attack occurred when citizens were expected to gather on Saturday evening in the streets of Baghdad to celebrate New Year despite the sensitive security situation. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamic militants.

The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

It came one day after two suicide bombers killed at least 28 people at a Baghdad market. That attack was claimed by the Islamic State group. Baghdad has seen near-daily attacks blamed on Islamic militants since 2003. The attack on New Year’s Eve reveals the fragile security situation in Iraq, even in the areas that are now under Iraqi forces’ control.Baghdad has been on high alert since October 17, the start of Iraq’s largest military operation in years to retake IS’s stronghold of Mosul in the country’s north.