Suicide attacker blows himself in Nigerian university

Abuja: A suicide attacker blew up himself in a university in Nigeria’s Borno state. However, no casualty was reported, police said on Tuesday. According to Borno Police spokesman Joseph Kwaji, the lone attacker detonated the explosives wired round his body at the parapet of the University of Maiduguri late Monday.

Kwaji said there was no other casualty in the incident as the situation was quickly brought under control by security operatives who immediately cordoned off the area, Xinhua reported. The attack was carried out in an attempt by suspected Boko Haram fighters to infiltrate the university, the official added.

Last year, several attacks targeted at the University of Maiduguri claimed dozens of lives, including that of a professor. The attacks on the university last year were all carried out by terror group Boko Haram. Boko Haram has been trying since 2009 to establish an Islamic state in northeastern Nigeria, killing some 20,000 people and forcing displacement of millions of others.