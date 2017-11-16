Suicide attack outside Kabul wedding hall, multiple casualties: officials
Kabul: A suicide attacker blew himself up outside a wedding hall in Kabul where an event was under way killing at least seven people, officials said today.
The bomber tried to get into the building but was stopped at the security checkpoint where he detonated himself, Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid told AFP.
“A number of our police personnel are among the casualties,” Mujahid added.
Tagged with: blast in kabul kabul blast suicide attack Suicide attack in Kabul Suicide attack outside Kabul wedding hall