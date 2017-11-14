Students at Indian school in UAE set world record on Children’s Day

Dubai: Nearly 5,000 students of an Indian school in UAE’s Sharjah city today entered the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the largest human image of a boat to mark Children’s Day and UAE National Day.

A total of 4,882 students from the India International School of the PACE Education Group participated in the event by wearing the colours of the UAE National flag, the Gulf News reported.

The school management said the attempt was held to mark Children’s Day in India, the birth anniversary of first Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was very fond of children.

“It is a great achievement for our students. It is probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them,” school principal Manju Reji said.

“Their life has to go a long way like a boat sailing in an ocean. And the boat is a symbol of the UAE’s heritage too. As a symbolic image, we chose the boat for this attempt,” she said.

Because the UAE National Day is approaching, she said the school decided to use the flag colours to have a joint celebration of both Children’s Day and UAE National Day.

All the students from grade one to grade eight who participated in the attempt will receive a certificate from the Guinness World Records.

The adjudicator for Guinness World Records Ahmed Gabr declared India International School “Officially Amazing” by setting the World Record for the “Largest Human Image of a Boat with 4882 students”, the school said.