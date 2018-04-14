Strikes on Syria did not hit areas near Russian bases: Moscow

Moscow: The Russian defence ministry said today that none of the Western strikes in Syria had hit areas covered by Russia’s air defences around its air base and naval facility.

“Not one of the cruise missiles released by the US and its allies entered the zone of responsibility of Russian air defences protecting facilities in Tartus and Hmeimim,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the RIA Novosti state news agency, referring to the locations of Russia’s naval facility in Tartus and its Hmeimim air base. The US, France, and Britain announced a joint operation against Syria’s government, a week after a suspected chemical attack outside the capital Damascus left more than 40 people dead.

Western strikes early today hit Syrian military bases and research centres in and around the capital and the country's centre. The world leaders announced that the strikes targeted positions linked to the chemical weapons facilities of the Syrian government.

Moments after the announcement, loud blasts could be heard from the capital and large plumes of smoke emerged from its northern and eastern edges. Syrian state media reported the joint operation hit a research centre northeast of the capital as well as other military installations around Damascus, but said missiles targeting army depots in Homs had been intercepted. Russia’s defence ministry was set to hold a briefing for journalists at around 12300 IST.