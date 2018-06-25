Stormy Daniels to be interviewed by federal prosecutors about Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

New York: Porn star Stormy Daniels will be interviewed by federal prosecutors here on Monday as part of their probe into President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. An informed source told CNN the meeting is scheduled in advance of Daniels’ grand jury testimony.

The adult film actress has been cooperating with investigators for several months and has been in regular contact with them, the source added. One focus of the questioning for Daniels is expected to be the $130,000 payment she received from Cohen in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, which the President has denied.

Daniels was subpoenaed by prosecutors as part of the Cohen investigation, the source said, and she provided authorities with documentation about the $130,000 payment. For months, Cohen has been at the centre of a firestorm after reports surfaced that he made the payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, reports CNN. Trump — who previously said he was not aware of the $130,000 payment — denied that any campaign money was used to reimburse Cohen and said he personally reimbursed Cohen for the payment.