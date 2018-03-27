Stormy Daniels sues US President Donald Trump’s lawyer for defamation

Washington D.C. [USA]: Adult star Stormy Daniels on Monday accused US President Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen for defamation, amending her lawsuit against the US President.

According to the lawsuit, it now claims that Cohen defamed Daniels by suggesting that she is lying about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump, The Hill reported. The suit specifically points to a statement Cohen made last month, “Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage,” he said. This comes hours after Cohen sent a cease and desist letter to Daniels over her claims of being threatened by a man, purportedly sent by Cohen and having an alleged sexual encounter with the US President.

Cohen’s lawyer, Brent Blakely, wrote in a letter to Daniels’ attorney that she had made false and defamatory comments, “namely that he [Cohen] was responsible for an alleged thug who supposedly visited” and threatened Daniels. “In truth, Mr. Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred,” Blakely added.

Daniels has been locked in a legal battle with President Trump earlier this month, seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she and Cohen had signed more than a decade ago. The adult star said that the deal is not valid because the US President “never signed it himself”. Cohen has also said that he used “own personal funds to facilitate a payment of USD 130,000” to Daniels for her silence on the matter, weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

A hearing for the lawsuit Daniels filed against Trump and Cohen’s company to dissolve the nondisclosure agreement has been set in Los Angeles County Superior Court for July 12. The change to the lawsuit comes just one day after Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, defied her nondisclosure agreement in a TV interview, “60 Minutes”, hosted by CBS. Daniels on Sunday claimed that she was ‘threatened’ publicly by a man, who told her – “Leave Trump alone.” The adult star recalled an encounter she said took place in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011.

She was on her way to a fitness class with her infant daughter when she said she was approached by a man. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story. It was then at that point that the alleged threat of physical violence was made,” Daniels recalled. The adult star added that the man, whom she could not identify, leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.” After such comments, the man disappeared from the scene, according to Daniels.

She acknowledged that she started her “intimate relationship” with President Trump at Lake Tahoe in 2006 and continued it in 2007 as well. Further, Daniels claimed that she had a sexual encounter with the US President “just once with consent”. The White House on Monday dismissed Daniel’s claims in the CBS interview as “absolutely inaccurate and incoherent”.