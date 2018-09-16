Storm Mangkhut hits Philippines, kills at least 12
Teguegarao: Typhoon Mangkhut lashed the northern Philippines on Saturday, with its powerful winds and rain setting off landslides and destroying homes, leaving at least 12 people dead and six missing, as the storm barrelled toward southern China.
The most powerful typhoon to hit the disaster-prone Philippines this year slammed ashore before dawn in Cagayan province on the northeastern tip of Luzon island, a breadbasket that is also a region of flood-prone rice plains and mountain provinces with a history of deadly landslides.
China and the Philippines agreed to postpone a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that was to start Sunday due to the onslaught, which caused nearly 150 flights, a third of them international, to be canceled and halted sea travel.
Meanwhile, China suspended ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait as Mangkhut neared Hainan and Guangdong. Mangkhut is expected to land between W Guangdong and E Hainan on Sunday.