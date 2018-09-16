Storm Mangkhut hits Philippines, kills at least 12

Teguegarao: Typhoon Man­g­khut lashed the nor­t­h­e­rn Philippines on Satur­day, with its powerful winds and rain setting off land­slides and destroying ho­mes, leaving at least 12 people dead and six missing, as the storm barrelled toward southern China.

The most powerful typhoon to hit the disaster-prone Philippines this year slammed ashore before dawn in Cagayan province on the northeastern tip of Luzon island, a breadbasket that is also a region of flood-prone rice plains and mountain provinces with a history of deadly landslides.

China and the Philippines agreed to postpone a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that was to start Sunday due to the onslaught, which caused nearly 150 flights, a third of them international, to be canceled and halted sea travel.

Meanwhile, China suspe­n­ded ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait as Mangkhut neared Hainan and Guangdong. Mangkhut is expected to land between W Guangdong and E Hainan on Sunday.